Vice President Mike Pence On U.S. Economic Growth

Washington, DC - Statement From Vice President Mike Pence On U.S. Economic Growth:

After nearly a decade of slow economic growth, President Donald Trump promised during our campaign that we would rev America’s engine of prosperity and opportunity. And since day one, our Administration has fought tirelessly for an agenda that puts American workers and American jobs first. We’ve cut taxes, eliminated job-killing regulations, and unleashed American energy. Today’s strong GDP numbers showing 4.1 percent growth is another promise kept and proves that our agenda is working. Consumer confidence has hit a 17-year high, businesses have added nearly 3.7 million new jobs since Election Day, and we’re now on track to reach 3 percent annual growth for the first time in 13 years. These results have outperformed expectations and defied critics, and under this President’s leadership, we will keep working to grow our economy and expand opportunity for every American.