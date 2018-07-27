President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key position in his Administration:

Erhard R. Chorlé of Illinois, to be Member at Large (Chairman) of the Railroad Retirement Board for a five-year term expiring on August 28, 2022.

Mr. Chorlé has served in Illinois State Government as Director of the State’s Securities Department, Deputy Secretary of State, and Executive Assistant for Financial and Regulatory Affairs to former Governor Jim Edgar. Mr. Chorlé also worked in private practice; served as the Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Investment; and was a Board member of Knight Engineers and Architects, St. Benedict Parish School, and John Marshall Law School. Mr. Chorlé received his B.S. from DePaul University and J.D. from John Marshall Law School.

Harold B. Parker of New Hampshire, to be the Federal Cochairperson of the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Mr. Parker currently serves as Special Assistant for Intergovernmental Affairs to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Previously, Mr. Parker was a longtime staffer for then Congressman and Senator John E. Sununu, and also served as a staff member for Congressman Charles F. Bass. Mr. Parker is a former member of the Wolfeboro Planning Board and a current member of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee. He earned his B.A. from the University of New Hampshire.

Judy Rising Reinke of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Montenegro.

Ms. Reinke, the most senior career member of the Foreign Commercial Service, Department of Commerce, class of Career Minister, has served for over three decades as a strategist and advocate for the United States commercial interests across the world with an emphasis on Europe and Southeast Asia. Most recently from 2013 to 2017, Ms. Reinke served as Deputy Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service/Global Markets division of the Department of Commerce, and as acting Assistant Secretary and Director General for nearly two years. In this role, she managed programs and resources totaling over $250 million with nearly 1,600 employees in the United States and in more than seventy-five countries abroad. She has served at six United States Missions overseas, including leading the operations of the Foreign Commercial Service in India, the Philippines, and Thailand. Ms. Reinke earned a B.A. from Smith College and a master in public affairs from Princeton University. Ms. Reinke speaks German, basic French, Bahasa Indonesia and Thai.

Lucy Tamlyn of New York, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Central African Republic.

Ms. Tamlyn, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1982. She is currently the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, a position she has held since 2015. She served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Lisbon, Portugal from 2011 to 2013 and N’Djamena, Chad from 2005 to 2008, and as Provincial Reconstruction Leader in Erbil, Iraq from 2008 to 2009. Prior to her service in Benin, Ms. Tamlyn served as Director of the Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan. Ms. Tamlyn earned a B.A. from St. John’s College, Annapolis, Maryland and a M.A from Columbia University School of International Affairs. She is the recipient of the Secretary’s Award for Expeditionary Service. Ms. Tamlyn speaks French and Portuguese.

Thomas F. Gilman of Arizona, to be an Assistant Secretary of Commerce (Administration) and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Gilman is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Chrysler Financial, and president and chief executive officer of Toronto Dominion Bank’s North American Automotive Finance business. Mr. Gilman previously served as senior advisor for Cerberus Operations and Advisory Corporation. He also served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Asbury Automotive Group when Asbury completed its initial public offering. Mr. Gilman is a graduate of Villanova University.