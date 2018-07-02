Pharmacy Technician Indicted for Stealing Diabetic Test Strips

Phoenix, Arizona - The Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that a State Grand Jury has indicted a Goodyear Pharmacy Technician for his alleged role in stealing hundreds of boxes of diabetic test strips.

30-year-old Robert Brian Kemple is charged with 33 criminal offenses for allegedly stealing over $100,000 of medical supplies at a CVS Pharmacy between March 2017 and September 2017. Investigators say Kemple would use his position to order diabetic test strips for the store and instead sell them online.

The June 2018 indictment was a collaborative effort between Goodyear Police and the Attorney General’s Office Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section. The Arizona Attorney General's Office Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section was recently recognized as the number three ranked office in the nation for total indictments for health care fraud and abuse on a per employee basis.

This is one of seven cases the Attorney General’s Office submitted as part of the National Health Care Fraud Takedown. Throughout the month of June, 601 people across the country were charged including doctors and nurses for their alleged involvement in health care fraud and opioid-related crimes.

“This was a cooperative effort between two agencies,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Our health care fraud and abuse section is ranked third best in the nation for total indictments and we're going to continue to work with other departments and agencies to do everything we can to keep our communities safe."

All of the other Arizona cases that are part of the National Health Care Fraud Takedown are under investigation. No further details will be provided at this time.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.