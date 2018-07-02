AZ Attorney General's Office Seeks to Intervene in Federal Appeal to Stop Serial Litigator

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion to intervene in a pending federal appeal Friday in a continuation of his efforts to stop improper serial lawsuits filed by Mr. Peter Strojnik against Arizona businesses.

U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow recently dismissed 15 of these suits and consolidated the rest for an appeal to the Ninth Circuit. The Attorney General’s motion to intervene in this appeal is part of his broader efforts to protect Arizona businesses by shutting down Mr. Strojnik’s abusive litigation tactics.

In recent years, Mr. Strojnik has filed nearly 2,000 disability lawsuits in Arizona where he demands huge settlement amounts, including from small businesses that do not have legal counsel. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office intervened in state court and obtained a dismissal of more than 1,000 of these lawsuits. Undeterred, Mr. Strojnik filed 140 new lawsuits in federal court.

The federal court has responded with sharp criticisms for Mr. Strojnik’s litigation tactics, calling these suits “cookie-cutter lawsuits” “right down to the same typographical errors,” while noting that Mr. Strojnik engaged in “unethical extortion of unreasonable attorney’s fees.”

A decision on the State’s motion to intervene will likely be released later in the summer.