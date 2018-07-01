Promoting Economic Freedom

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona has made it a priority to eliminate burdensome rules that hamper innovation. It’s this priority that has created an environment for Arizona businesses and entrepreneurs to develop, innovate, grow and expand.

“Over the past three years we’ve worked hard to transform the culture of this government,” said Governor Ducey.

“We’re cutting red tape, chipping away at regulations and opening up economic freedom.”

Arizona’s efforts to streamline government and lessen regulatory burdens across sectors of our state's economy include: