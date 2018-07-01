Grow Economy Grow

Phoenix, Arizona - With over 20,000 farms and ranches in Arizona, the agriculture industry plays a vital role in our state’s economy. The state’s agriculture industry has an economic impact of $23.3 billion and supports over 138,000 jobs in Arizona (2014).

“Agriculture owns three of Arizona’s ‘Five Cs’ – cattle, cotton and citrus – and continues to serve an important role in our economy and our communities,” said Governor Ducey.

“We take pride in our farmers and ranchers, and we’re always working to make sure our government is making life easier for them.”

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) has worked to support Arizona agriculture by streamlining government services, allowing farmers and ranchers to focus on their jobs instead of worrying about redundant or costly regulations.

Examples of successes at AZDA include: