Grow Economy Grow

Phoenix, Arizona - With over 20,000 farms and ranches in Arizona, the agriculture industry plays a vital role in our state’s economy. The state’s agriculture industry has an economic impact of $23.3 billion and supports over 138,000 jobs in Arizona (2014).
“Agriculture owns three of Arizona’s ‘Five Cs’ – cattle, cotton and citrus – and continues to serve an important role in our economy and our communities,” said Governor Ducey.
“We take pride in our farmers and ranchers, and we’re always working to make sure our government is making life easier for them.”
The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) has worked to support Arizona agriculture by streamlining government services, allowing farmers and ranchers to focus on their jobs instead of worrying about redundant or costly regulations.
Examples of successes at AZDA include:
- Reducing Livestock Branding Application Times: The AZDA transformed its livestock branding application process, resulting in the reduction of processing times for new applications from nine months to 51 days.
- Eliminating Burdensome Regulations: The AZDA has improved or eliminated a total of 121 regulations, lessening the administrative burden on AZDA customers.
- Increasing Capacity For Fuel Dispenser Checks: The AZDA’s Weights and Measures Services Division reduced wait times for fuel dispenser calibration checks. With reduced wait times, the agency has doubled inspections of underserved fuel categories such as high flow diesel, better protecting consumers.
- Moving Paperwork Online: The AZDA has made licensing paperwork more accessible and easier to complete by providing it online.
- Working With Federal And International Partners: Collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the AZDA is helping Arizona meet the demands of a growing agriculture industry. And, through the Arizona-Mexico Commission, the AZDA is working closely with partners in Mexico to solve challenges facing businesses on both sides of the border.