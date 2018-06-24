National Guard Mechanics Help Repair Ajo Station’s Vehicles

Ajo, Arizona - National Guard personnel assigned to the Ajo Border Patrol Station’s area of responsibility as part of Operation Guardian Support, provided vehicle mechanics to complete an inspection of the station’s vehicle fleet this week.

During the inspections, National Guard mechanics identified and repaired more than 80 vehicles with suspension issues that could have led to significant safety hazards for agents patrolling in isolated areas of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.

Ajo Station Fleet Garage Supervisor Rick Barton said there were mechanical faults with the vehicles’ suspension kits that could have resulted in agents being stranded in isolated areas.

“Logistically speaking,” Barton said, “an issue like this could have caused a major nightmare for our garage staff. But with National Guard members helping, it didn’t affect our fleet readiness. National Guard personnel helped us complete the inspections and repairs within two days. Without the Guard, it would have taken weeks to resolve the problems.”

Operation Guardian Support has proven to be a force multiplier all along the southwest border, with National Guard personnel deployed to areas of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. As the result, agents are returning to law enforcement activities as soldiers and airmen fill support and administration roles.