Luxembourg National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Luxembourg on this festive occasion.

"Our long and enduring partnership as NATO allies protects our common values and advances our shared interests. Our continuing commitment to innovation and technology fosters greater prosperity for both our countries, including our mutual pursuit of space as the new frontier.

"The United States values our friendship with Luxembourg, and I look forward to strengthening our steadfast alliance. "