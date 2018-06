Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland

Washington, DC - Today U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. The two leaders discussed a range of global issues, including cooperation on the crisis in Venezuela and our shared commitment to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Freeland also discussed the importance of continuing negotiations to modernize the bilateral Columbia River Treaty regime and NAFTA.