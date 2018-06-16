On the Occasion of National Day in Iceland

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "On behalf of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Iceland on your 74th anniversary of independence on June 17th.

"The United States was the first to recognize Iceland as an independent republic in 1944. Our countries share a commitment to transatlantic security as NATO Allies, to human rights, and to economic development. In the Arctic, we work together to promote marine research and good communications to prevent conflicts over resources and territory.

"Nothing speaks more clearly of our partnership than the July 2017 Icelandic Coast Guard rescue of three Americans lost at sea off your coast. Our close ties are only strengthened by such acts, and programs like the Fulbright Arctic Scholar Initiative that further develop leadership and the people-to-people links between our countries. We look forward to working together to further global peace and prosperity with Iceland, our key NATO Ally.

"We wish you Gleðilega hátíð on this happy day!"