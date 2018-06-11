Assistant Secretary Marie Royce Travels to Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and the Republic of Korea

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce will travel June 10-23 to Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and the Republic of Korea to promote and strengthen the State Department’s cultural and educational diplomacy efforts.

While in Taiwan, Assistant Secretary Royce will participate in the dedication ceremony for the American Institute in Taiwan’s new office complex in Taipei. She will also hold discussions with the Taiwan authorities on the many partnerships and exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, meet with alumni of U.S. exchange programs, and engage with the local and foreign businesses community on entrepreneurship and the business climate.

In Japan, Vietnam, and Korea, Assistant Secretary Royce will focus on the State Department’s efforts to increase study abroad and English language learning opportunities. She will also meet with exchange alumni, government officials, and academic and business leaders.