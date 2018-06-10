U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Police Respond to Assault Call

Sunland Park, New Mexico - U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station responded to a distress call from a local business owner, who had been assaulted after a group of four illegal aliens broke into his property.

On the evening of June 5, agents from the Santa Teresa Station, assigned to Sunland Park, were summoned to a local business after a distress call was received. Responding agents met with the business owner who advised that four subjects had just broken into his property and assaulted him.

The agents were able to apprehend the four subjects and immediately requested assistance from the Sunland Park Police Department.

After a preliminary investigation, the Police Department took custody of the four subjects and charged all four with breaking into the property; one subject was additionally charged with one count of assault.

Border Patrol agents also questioned the male subjects, later identified as 25-year-old Leandro Goncalves Ferreira, 24-year-old Ueslei Da Silva Novaes, 25-year-old Wdison De Lima Oliveira and 43-year-old Elson De Souza Antonio all from the country of Brazil, and determined that all four subjects had just entered the United States illegally.

The U.S. Border Patrol placed immigration detainers on the four subjects and will regain custody of these after the State of New Mexico completes the judicial proceedings.

“This incident is a good example of why our collaboriatve efforts with law enforcement agencies is paramount. The strong vigilance by U.S. Border Patrol agents and cooperation from our Police Department was instrumental in the apprehension of these subjects, which restricted them from gaining further access to our communities,” stated, Javier Guerra, Chief of Police, Sunland Park Police Department.