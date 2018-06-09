White House Press Secretary on the Passage of H.R. 3, the Spending Cuts to Expired and Unnecessary Programs Act

Washington, DC - The Administration applauds today’s passage of H.R. 3, the Spending Cuts to Expired and Unnecessary Programs Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives and urges the Senate to quickly act on the legislation. In keeping with his promise to get our fiscal house back in order, President Donald J. Trump exercised his authority under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 in early May by sending to the Congress a package of $15 billion in proposed rescissions of Federal funds.

In line with this historic request, H.R. 3 would rescind funding that is not needed for its intended purposes, or that has been sitting unused within agencies for years and return it to the American taxpayer. President Trump and this Administration are fully committed to protecting taxpayers, and Senate passage of this legislation is critical to reducing wasteful, unnecessary spending and making our Federal Government more efficient, effective, and accountable.