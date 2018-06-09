City seeks nominations for top arts awards

Yuma, Arizona - Nominations are now open and forms are available for the 2018 Tribute of the Muses and Helios awards, the top arts awards in the area for art, art education, art advocacy, or arts philanthropy.

These awards acknowledge the tremendous contributions of individuals and organizations to the arts in our community.

Nominations can be made online via the links provided below, or by downloading a PDF file found at www.YumaArtCenter.com. Completed nomination forms – incomplete applications will not be considered – will be accepted at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St., through 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

The individual or couple honored by Tribute of the Muses reflects acknowledged excellence in a chosen arts field, years of service in the local arts community, leadership, arts advocacy or encouragement of others to become involved in the arts or philanthropy. Nominees may be full- or part-time artists, art teachers, leaders, supporters or volunteers in the arts community. They should have a recognized track record of at least 5 years in Yuma as a champion of the arts through creative contribution, gifts of time and support.

“The honoree of this distinguished award recognizes an outstanding member of Yuma’s arts community who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts,” said Lindsay Benacka, Arts and Culture Program Manager for the City of Yuma.

Previous winners have been chosen from a broad spectrum of the arts including dance, music, art education and the visual arts. While nominations are generated from members of the public, the selection of the Muse and Helios winners is made by the Yuma Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and Public Art Committee.

The name Tribute of the Muses originates from Greek Mythology, where the nine daughters of Zeus called Muses were considered the inspiration for the arts and sciences. Each Muse possessed a distinct gift among the disciplines of poetry, art, dance and music.

The Helios Award is presented by the City of Yuma to an individual who is a recognized up-and-coming voice within the Yuma arts community. Students and new residents to the area are encouraged to be nominated. Whether an artist, advocate or supporter of the arts, nominees can represent the visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and/or arts philanthropy.

Both winners will be named during the Tribute of the Muses ceremony, Oct. 12 at the Yuma Art Center and Historic Yuma Theatre.

Online nominations for Tribute of the Muses can be found here: https://artsyumaazgov.typeform.com/to/druLfH.

Online nominations for the Helios Award can be found here: https://artsyumaazgov.typeform.com/to/LqeDoo.

All nominees will be contacted to confirm their willingness to be recognized for their contributions. The content of each nomination form will be provided for the nominee's approval.

City of Yuma's Parks and Recreation employees are not eligible to be nominated.