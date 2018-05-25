Energy Department Announces Funding to Foster Lab-Industry Partnerships

Washington, DC - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced up to $2 million in funding for the third cohort of the Technologist in Residence (TIR) program. This effort will facilitate strategic, long-term relationships between industry and DOE’s national laboratories that result in high-impact, collaborative, early-stage research and development (R&D).

In an effort to advance several of the Administration’s priorities, including enhancing U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and increasing U.S. economic growth, senior lab and industry researchers will work together to more deeply understand industry’s most important challenges and the national laboratory capabilities that can best solve them. The lab technologist will provide deep technical knowledge and help the industry partners navigate and leverage the resources and expertise across all of the national labs.

The vision of the TIR program is to catalyze strong national laboratory-industry relationships that result in significant growth in high-impact research and development. More than a one-company-one lab partnership, industry will gain insights and build relationships across the national lab system, while also developing streamlined methods for establishing long-term relationships that result in collaborative research and development.

TIR partnerships run for up to two years with the goal of creating long-term working relationships with the labs that extend well beyond the program timeframe. All DOE national laboratories are eligible to apply for funding. EERE anticipates awarding five laboratories with up to $350,000 in funding per selectee. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until funds expire, with a final deadline of May 20, 2019.

Interested industry partners are encouraged to contact Eli Levine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions and to help identify a lab with whom to partner and apply for this opportunity.