Vice President Mike Pence on the President’s Signing of Space Policy Directive–2

Washington, DC - President Trump today signed Space Policy Directive-2 implementing four recommendations made by the National Space Council on February 21, 2018 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This directive will encourage American leadership in space commerce by creating more certainty for investors and private industry, while focusing on protecting our national security and public-safety. As President Trump says, “We’re a nation of pioneers, and the next great American frontier is space.”

As a sign of our administration’s commitment to America leading in space again, President Trump will host the next National Space Council meeting at the White House on June 18, 2018.