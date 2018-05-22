From India to Yuma: New CIS professor completes first semester of teaching at AWC

Yuma, Arizona - With a diverse population of students from over 30 countries, Arizona Western College is home to a number of international faculty as well.

Salil Dhawan is one of those faculty members. He moved to Yuma from Dalhousie, India in January to accept a job as the new professor of Computer Information Systems.



He was drawn to AWC after learning about the college’s commitment to imparting quality education to help build up the communities it serves.



“For me AWC is not just a college, but a dedicated organization working as a team for all-round development of Yuma and La Paz counties,” said Salil. “I feel proud to be part of AWC.”



Coming from a family of educators, he had a lot of exposure to the field of education, but it wasn’t until he took his first computer course that he knew he wanted to teach. During the class, he had an opportunity to work as a tutor. He loved getting an opportunity to teach others about a subject he enjoyed.



“As a professor I enjoy educating and sharing my knowledge about Computer Information Systems with my students. Young minds have a lot of passion and innovative ideas,” he said.



“I believe that the youth are the future of a nation, and educating youth means I am part of nation building. I believe the future of the nation relies upon the shoulders of youth and being a professor, I am preparing shoulders with a new strength for the future ahead.”

Salil likes Computer Information Systems because as a naturally inquisitive person, there are always new things to learn.



“Computer Information Systems is a revolutionary and interesting subject because every year you have new developments, new technologies, new software, and new updates,” he said.



“For me, life is a never-ending learning process, so for learning there is nothing better than Computer Information Systems.”

Salil received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University Shimla. He also has post graduate diplomas in Computer Application from Regional Computer Centre Chandigarh and from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).



Salil has additionally earned an advanced diploma of Computer Application, a post graduate diploma in Management, a post graduate diploma in Financial Management, and a master’s degree in Computer Application from IGNOU.