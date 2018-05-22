Assistant Secretary Mitchell Travel to Wiesbaden, Budapest, and Bratislava

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs A. Wess Mitchell will travel to Europe May 22 to May 24.

On May 22 he will be in Wiesbaden, Germany. There he will participate in a meeting of U.S. Chiefs of Missions serving in Europe hosted by the United States European Command.

Assistant Secretary Mitchell will then travel to Budapest, Hungary, where on May 23 he will meet senior Hungarian officials and representatives from civil society.

On May 24 Assistant Secretary Mitchell will be in Bratislava, Slovakia, to hold meetings with senior Slovak officials and representatives from civil society and think tanks.