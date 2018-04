Acting Secretary of State Sullivan's Meeting With U.K. Foreign Secretary Johnson

Washington, DC - Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on April 22, on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Toronto, Canada, where they discussed issues of bilateral, regional, and global concern, including Syria, Iran, and the DPRK.

Acting Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Secretary Johnson agreed to continue working to end the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons.‎