Former Defense Contractor Pleads Guilty to Engaging in Commercial Sex with a Minor in the Philippines

St. Paul, Minnesota - A U.S. citizen pleaded guilty today to paying a 14-year-old girl for sex on multiple occasions in 2007.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Lechleitner of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C., Special Agent in Charge Tracy Corimer of HSI St. Paul, Minnesota and Attaché Ransom J. Avilla of HSI Manila, Philippines made the announcement.

According to court documents, from in or about September 2007 until in or about December 2007, James Marvin Reed, then 52 years old, engaged in commercial sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with the then 14-year-old victim, and impregnated her, while he was working in the Philippines as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense. In 2016, he was arrested by Philippine authorities and returned to the United States for prosecution.

Reed pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. His sentencing is scheduled in June before U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank in the District of Minnesota.

Trial Attorneys Ralph Paradiso and James E. Burke IV of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case. CEOS Trial Attorney Kathryn Furtado also served as a vital member of the prosecution team at earlier stages of the litigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota also provided substantial assistance in this prosecution.