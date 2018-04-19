FTC and FCC to Co-Host Expo on April 23 Featuring Technologies to Block Illegal Robocalls

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will co-host a Stop Illegal Robocalls Expo on Monday, April 23, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 Eighth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20068.

FTC Chief of Staff Svetlana Gans and FCC Chief of Staff Matthew Berry will give remarks at the Expo.

The Expo, which is free and open to the public, will showcase innovative technologies, devices, and applications to minimize or eliminate the number of illegal robocalls consumers receive. The FTC and FCC are continuing their coordinated efforts to combat illegal robocalls and promote innovative solutions to protect consumers. The Expo is being held one month after the two agencies co-hosted a Joint Policy Forum.

A list of exhibitors and additional information about the Expo is available at https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2018/04/stop-illegal-robocalls-expo. Questions regarding the event can be directed to Anthony Butler at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 202-418-2372 or Chantal Virgile at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 202-418-0056.

Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. Include a description of the accommodation you will need and tell us how to contact you if we need more information. Make your request as early as possible. Last minute requests will be accepted, but may not be possible to fill. Send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530 (voice) or 202-418-0432 (TTY).