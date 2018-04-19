President Donald J. Trump Amends Pueblo of Acoma Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the Pueblo of Acoma by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for Public Assistance projects undertaken in the Pueblo of Acoma as a result of severe storms and flooding during the period of October 4-6, 2017.

Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the Pueblo of Acoma on December 20, 2017, Federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75 percent Federal funding of the total eligible costs.

Under the President’s order yesterday, the Federal share for Public Assistance has been increased to 90 percent of the total eligible costs.