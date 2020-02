Spanish News

Wellton, Arizona - On Thursday, February 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, the Wellton Library will host Conversational English for Spanish-speakers at 12:00 p.m. These sessions are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary in a relaxed setting.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.