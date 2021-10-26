Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom October 25, 2021

Día de los Muertos Altars: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Main Library! On Monday, October 25th, the Main Library will host an opening ceremony to introduce Día de los Muertos altars built by local artists at 10:00 a.m. Information will be available in English and Spanish. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Tuesday, October 26th @ 3p.m. Constellation Projector Light up your room at night with a D.I.Y. constellation projector! For ages 6-12. The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

Stargazing On Wednesday, October 27th, enjoy an evening of stargazing at the Somerton Library! Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library from 7 – 8:30pm Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome! There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.