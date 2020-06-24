Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Today the Arizona State Library Archives & Public Records announced that the Yuma County Library District was selected to receive a $4,000 CARES Act award to advance digital equity in Yuma County.

Provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the funding will be used by the Library District to purchase recording equipment to increase virtual programming for youth, teens, and adults.



“The communities we serve will benefit tremendously from this funding, and we look forward to implementing new programs for all our patrons,” said Library Director Lisa Mendez.



The Arizona State Library Archives & Public Records received the funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Congress provided the federal agency a total of $50 million in the CARES Act to distribute to states and territories.