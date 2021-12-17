Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Friday, December 24 on its normal rotating Friday schedule, and will close again on Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Additionally, City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for official observance of New Year’s Day.

This will affect curbside recycling pickups both weeks. The week of Dec. 20, residents who typically have their blue containers collected on Thursdays will instead have service on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Those on Friday recycling routes will instead have their blue containers picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The same pattern will be in effect the week of Dec. 27: Blue barrels for Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and those on Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Garbage collections (green containers) will take place on their regularly scheduled days both weeks.

Normal schedules will resume beginning the week of Jan. 3, 2022.

Knowing that the Christmas holiday can generate large amounts of recyclable paper, cardboard and plastic, the City advises residents to set reminders in their personal calendars to get their blue containers to the curb one day earlier both of these weeks.

Residents can still pay their city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours a day outside the main entrance of City Hall.

A list of all holiday-related schedule changes in curbside pickup can be found on the Garbage and Recycling Collection section of the City’s website, and color-coded calendars illustrating changes in pickup dates and City Hall closure dates for 2022 are available here.