Yuma, Arizona - – The Arizona Western College Civic Orchestra will be presenting “The Spirit of Christmas” on Saturday, December 18.

The community is invited to come out with the whole family to experience a beautiful selection of Christmas music. Performances will be held at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theater, 254 S. Main St.

In addition to the AWC Civic Orchestra, the String Ambassadors will also be performing.



“There are many different ideas about what the spirit of Christmas is, perhaps the phrase makes you think of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future. An annual Christmas favorite, ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ will prepare hearts and minds for the real reason for the season and the greatest gift of all,” said Terri Irizarry, Yuma Orchestra Association Non-Profit Coordinator.



Tickets are $15, and kids 5 and under are free. Visit www.etix.com/ticket/o/8675 to purchase tickets online. Refunds or exchanges will not be available.



For more information, contact Irizarry at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 487-1344.