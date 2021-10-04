Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Residents and their families are invited to participate in the 5th Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride on Saturday, October 23. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the east end of the Yuma Civic Center parking lot (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive).

The 25-mile ride starts at 8 a.m. in Yuma and finishes in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

The family-friendly ride moves at a leisurely pace, with stops scheduled every 5 to 10 miles. This year the ride will start at the Yuma Civic Center and stop at Cocopah Korner, Somerton City Hall, Friendship Park in Gadsden, and St. Jude Thaddeus Church in San Luis, Ariz. The ride concludes with a finisher’s celebration near San Luis Rio Colorado’s City Hall.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and leaders from 4FrontED founded this event to unite communities and showcase the region. This year’s ride is hosted by the mayors and elected officials from Yuma County and the cities of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, and San Luis Rio Colorado, as well as the Fort Yuma Quechan and Cocopah tribes. The mayors of Calexico, Mexicali and Puerto Penasco and the Mexican Consulate will also participate this year. Community leaders will be on site to welcome and encourage riders along the way.

Riders are advised to follow restrictions if crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and bring proper documentation for their return to the United States. Foreign nationals must have a valid and current (unexpired) Visa (B1, B2) for admission into the U.S. to participate (riders only) in this event. This event provides an opportunity for riders to experience the binational 4FrontED region.

“It’s exciting to be able to get back together and enjoy a ride through our 4FrontED region,” Nicholls said. “We have this great opportunity to celebrate the strengths of our region with our friends, neighbors, and families.”

For more information regarding the Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride or to become a sponsor, contact Arlyn Galaviz, Mayor’s Program Administrator, at 928-373-5020 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .