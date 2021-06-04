Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Yuma County Update

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma County Health Officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 and *1 new death, bringing the total cases to 37,247 and total deaths to 842. Health officials are conducting contact investigations.

*NOTE: Today, One (1) death was reported. Based on the ADHS/County Vital Records Surveillance information, reported death occurred as described below:

5/28/2021 (1)

The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) has announced they will continue offering vaccine in June:

June COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics (@Health District)

Will be held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for entire month of June.

Clinic hours for all 4 days will be 8:30-11:30

All 3 vaccines available, although availability may vary (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

NOTE: availability of specific vaccine on each day will vary. PLEASE call ahead for information about specific vaccines on specific days.

An appointment MUST BE MADE by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687. There is NO ONLINE registration for these clinics.

The Moderna vaccine and currently can be given to anyone aged 18 and over. More information can be found on the CDC's website.

A State run vaccination POD (Point of Distribution) is in operation at the Yuma Civic Center in cooperation with YRMC. The POD hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm (closed Sunday –Tuesday). The state-supported COVID vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center will close on June 26.

The POD carries the Pfizer vaccine which is cleared to be given to ages 16 and older. Appointments are available by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both the online registration and phone line are available in English and Spanish.

The Yuma County Health District expects to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine this week as part of its continuing effort to work with area partners in administering vaccinations. When doses are received, they will be shared with area providers to accommodate vaccination clinics throughout the County. Please visit the Arizona Department of Health Services – Vaccine Finder for the most up-to-date information on where vaccine is currently available. The website is updated frequently.

NOTE: All new cases of COVID-19 will include any positive cases from Yuma County Correctional Facilities and “Testing Blitz” locations.

Arizona currently has 883,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 17,673 deaths

Yuma County currently has 37,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 842 deaths

Currently 146,126 Yuma County residents have been tested

Currently 2 Yuma County Residents are hospitalized AS OF 8 am 06/4/21; please note the hospitalization numbers offer an accurate “snapshot” at the time of our daily update, but numbers may fluctuate throughout the day

NOTE: Recently the UofA Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture received funding approval from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for a wastewater (sewer) surveillance program. This would be used as a potential mitigation tool as part of a layered multi-faceted approach to address COVID-19. The public can learn more about this at the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System web page.

TESTING OPPORTUNITIES:

YRMC

2460 S Parkview Loop #2

Yuma, AZ 85364

(928) 336-2160

8:00 - 11:30 am – 12:00 – 3:50 pm Mon-Fri

Must have a Doctor’s order – By appointment

No fee to you with insurance

$125 without insurance

(25% discount for not having insurance, and 10% discount if paid within 30 days of test date)

YRMC – Foothills Walk-in Clinic

11142 S Scottsdale Dr

Yuma, AZ 85367

(928) 336-1815

8:00 am – 1:00 pm Sat

Must have a Doctor’s order – By appointment

No fee to you with insurance

$125 without insurance

(25% discount for not having insurance, and 10% discount if paid within 30 days of test date)

San Luis Walk In Clinic - SAN LUIS

1896 E. Babbitt Ln

San Luis, AZ 85349

(928) 722-6112

7:00 am – 3:00 pm Mon-Fri

Rapid testing available

No fee to you with insurance 1 time

No appointments available, drive up testing

Antibody (COVID-19 past exposure test) & Swab (COVID-19 diagnosis test) and Flu Vaccines

San Luis Walk In Clinic - SOMERTON

950 E. Main St. Building B

Somerton, AZ 85349

(928) 236-8001

7:00 am – 3:00 pm Mon-Fri

Rapid testing available

No fee to you with insurance 1 time

No appointments available, drive up testing

Antibody (COVID-19 past exposure test) & Swab (COVID-19 diagnosis test) and Flu Vaccines

NextCare

1394 W. 16th St

Yuma, AZ 85364

(928) 539-0055

8:00 am – 8:00 pm Sun-Sat

www.nextcare.com – Check in online

Covid-19 Testing

Antibody Testing

No fee to you with insurance

$161 without insurance

Limited number available

Doctor determines if the test will be Rapid or Send off

San Luis Urgent Care

1233 N Main St Suite 1A

San Luis, AZ 85366

(928) 550-5514

9:00 am – 9:00 pm Mon-Sat

NO RAPID TESTING AVAILABLE

Lab ONLY after evaluation with a doctor. Doctor determines if they will test.

No fee if you do not have insurance

Pinnacle Healthcare

4343 E 31st Place

Yuma, AZ 85365

(928) 341.4544

9:00 am – 3:00 pm Mon-Fri

No appointment needed. Drive-thru

Send out testing - $50

Rapid testing - $75

No fee to you with insurance

St. Francis of Assisi Yuma – Embry Health

1815 S. 8th Ave.

Yuma, AZ 85364

(480) 376-2170

8:00 am – 2:00 pm – Mon-Thurs/Sat/Sun

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Friday

No fee

St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Yuma – Embry Health

11545 E. 40th St.

Yuma, AZ 85367

(480) 376-2170

8:00 am – 2:30 pm Mon-Fri

8:00 am – 3:00 pm Sat

No fee

Arizona Desert Elementary School – Embry Health

1245 N. Main St.

San Luis, AZ 85349

(480) 376-2170

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Mon-Fri

8:00 am – 5:00 pm – Sat & Sun

No fee

PrimeCare Valley

1581 S 6th Ave

Yuma, AZ 85364

(928) 343-0488

Testing Daily 8:00am - 6:30pm

Rapid antigen testing available $25

Rapid antibody testing available $70

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) No fee to you with insurance

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) FREE to you without insurance

PrimeCare Central

284 W 32nd St

Yuma, AZ 85364

(928) 341-4563

Testing Daily 7:00am - 9:30pm

Rapid antigen testing available $25

Rapid antibody testing available $70

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) No fee to you with insurance

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) FREE to you without insurance

PrimeCare Foothills

11279 S Glenwood Ave

Yuma, AZ 85367

(928) 345-6830

Testing Monday-Friday 7:00am - 2:30pm

Saturday-Sunday 7am-11:30pm

Rapid antigen testing available $25

Rapid antibody testing available $70

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) No fee to you with insurance

Regular-Send Out Test (PCR) FREE to you without insurance

Question of the Day: Why do kids need the COVID-19 vaccine since they don’t get that sick if they are infected? (Source: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia)

While children and teens may not be as likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, it can still happen and, in fact, the average age of hospitalizations has been decreasing, particularly since the oldest members of our communities have been vaccinated. With this in mind, parents and teens should consider the following:

In the first 13 months of the pandemic, more than 1.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds have been knowingly infected. This number is likely to be an under-representation given that many people may not have symptoms or be sick enough to get tested or seek medical care.



Hospitalization rates among this age group have also been increasing. More than 13,000 12- to 17-year-olds were hospitalized with COVID-19 by early May 2021, and, in fact, more teens have been hospitalized with COVID-19 than were hospitalized with H1N1 during the 2009-2010 influenza pandemic.



Conditions such as obesity, asthma, and developmental delay, as well as other pre-existing conditions, increase the chance for hospitalization.



Finally, this age group can also transmit the infection to more vulnerable family and community members, such as those who are unable to get the vaccine.

HOW can YOU get a flu shot in Yuma County?



The 2020-2021 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine is now available at the Health District, 2200 W. 28th Street in Yuma. Seasonal flu vaccinations are available for all individuals 6 months of age and older. The cost is $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for youth 18 years and younger. Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and Private Insurance are accepted upon presentation of card.



Flu vaccine is available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please call: (928)317-4559

Yuma County health officials confirm “moderate spread” of COVID-19 throughout Yuma County. We encourage all residents to take the necessary precautions including physical distancing and staying home if you are sick. Remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid people who are sick, and avoid groups of 10 people or more.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces like light switches, door knobs, electronic devices, etc.

Stay home if you are sick so you do not expose others.

Practice physical distancing, staying 6 feet away from others.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

JOINT INFORMATION CENTER (JIC) UPDATE

NOTE, some of the below information has been updated from previous releases. Please be sure to read all segments.

YUMA COUNTY



Yuma County Government Offices PUBLIC visitation hours are (PDF LIST):

County Administration, Human Resources and Financial Services offices at 198 S. Main Street are open to public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The County Assessor, Treasurer, Recorder and Elections Services, located at 197 S. Main Street/192 Maiden Lane, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



County libraries continue to provide public access based on facility size and staffing to minimize exposure to COVID-19:

The Main Library, San Luis, Somerton and Foothills Libraries will have metered access based on size and staffing, with a limit on the number of people in the library at one time.

Heritage, Dateland, Wellton and Roll Libraries will be by appointment only, due to their smaller staffing.

Please visit the Library’s website for more information on hours and available services.

CITY OF YUMA

City Hall is open 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Face masks are required. Patrons should please use the marked social distance spacing in customer service areas.

To honor our healthcare workers and the sacrifices they make, the City of Yuma has launched Adopt-a-Nurse Yuma, an initiative to pool local resources to provide meals and other encouragement efforts for our city’s healthcare workers. Yumans can participate by making a donation, or dropping off a thank-you, Christmas or holiday card. Residents can also simply reach out to an acquaintance in the healthcare field to thank them for the work they are doing on behalf of our entire region. Individuals, businesses, and community organizations interested in supporting the initiative are encouraged to contact Arlyn Galaviz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Marine Corps Air Station - Yuma

Effective 04 September, the Trusted Traveler Program has been reinstated. Visitors without a CAC or DOD identification will be allowed to enter with a sponsor. Visitors will be required to provide justification for needing access to the installation and granted access to the base with someone who has a CAC or DOD identification card who will be sponsoring/escorting them aboard the base.

Under the program, sponsors and/or guests may be subject to a background check.

Safety measures are still required by MCAS Yuma in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

YUMA PROVING GROUND



Although certain access restrictions directed by the Department of the Army are in place, Yuma Proving Ground's essential test mission in support of Army modernization priorities continues. Access to Yuma Proving Ground is currently restricted to the following:

* YPG residents, including Travel Camp residents

* YPG employees

* Civilian contractors who work at YPG

* Other personnel who come to YPG for an authorized purpose (including personnel on official orders to YPG, DoD retirees/ID card holders, and delivery drivers)

