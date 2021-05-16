Wellton Agents Intercept Interstate Smuggling Attempt

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - uma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station intercepted a smuggling attempt along Interstate 8 Thursday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., agents conducted a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle along the interstate east of Yuma.

Agents determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen, was attempting to smuggle three migrants into the interior of the country. Agents arrested the driver, who is from Merced, California, and seized the vehicle.

The migrants, a 22-year-old female and a 32- and 34-year-old male, will be returned to Mexico under Title 42.

