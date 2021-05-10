County Emergency Management wants YOUR input on Wildfire Protection Planning

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). We need your input on wildfire risks and hazards that affect your home and community. Provide your opinion on strategies to reduce risks.

Share your concerns and local knowledge by taking the 2021 COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLAN SURVEY.

A CWPP is a plan developed collaboratively that identifies wildland fire hazards, prioritizes measures to reduce those hazards and recommends ways for homeowners and communities to reduce ignitability of structures in areas of the County identified as wildland urban interface (WUI).

As part of the CWPP update, Yuma County OEM will collaborate with homeowners, fire departments, state and local officials, and others agencies to address the specific needs of our community, inform decision-makers, and guide interventions that protect life, property and infrastructure from wildfire.