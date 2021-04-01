Border Patrol agents assist YCSO with bailout following vehicle stop

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies following a bailout from a vehicle stop early Tuesday morning.

BP agents assisted YCSO in apprehending

occupents of a vehicle who "bailed out"

when the local sheriff's department

attempted to stop the vehicle for a missing

headlight.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Ford Explorer with a non-working headlight. As the vehicle came to a stop, all occupants except for the driver bailed out and ran from the area. Agents from Yuma station’s boat unit and target and enforcement unit responded to the area and tracked the group. Agents located and arrested all six passengers from the vehicle. They were all determined to be Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States.

The U.S. citizen driver was detained by deputies and turned over to agents. Agents arrested Felix Omar Alonzo, of Yuma, and seized his vehicle. Record checks conducted on Alonzo, 27, revealed a felony conviction for aggravated assault. He now faces charges for alien smuggling.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol continually works closely and in conjunction with YCSO and other local law enforcement agencies toward the common goal of safeguarding our community and protecting its citizens.