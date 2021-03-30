Jobs for Matadors to be powered by Handshake

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Starting April 1, Arizona Western College’s Career Services department is launching a new and improved Jobs for Matadors program, powered by Handshake. The online career networking site will provide AWC students and graduates with access to a built-in network of employers, expanding job opportunities and regional, national, and global professional learning experiences.

The platform will allow for employers to create job postings and virtual employer events as well as interview students. Students and alumni will be able to easily access Jobs for Matadors with their AWC account information and create profiles, upload resumes, and apply for internships, volunteer opportunities, and on/off campus employment.



To help assist students with their profiles, AWC will be holding free profile photoshoot events on a walk-in basis from April 13-15. Alumni are also invited to attend. Photoshoot opportunities in Yuma and La Paz counties are as follows:

Tuesday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Career and Advisement Services located on the second floor of the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. For more information, contact Julie Koepp at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7603, or Aybuke Keehn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 928-344-7699.



Wednesday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the front desk of the AWC San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Ave. For more information, contact Omar Heredia at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 928-314-9422, or Maria Guzman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 928-314-9454.

Thursday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AWC Parker Learning Center, 1109 Geronimo Ave. For more information, contact Bylli Esquerra at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 314-9560.

It is recommended that students come dressed in professional clothing for their photo. If they do not own professional clothing, they will be allowed to select an outfit from Andale's Apparel, AWC's free business clothing resource for students. Students will receive their photo via student email and get to keep their selected apparel.



Andale’s Apparel was a 2021 Innovation Fund award winner, created to serve current and recently graduated AWC students with access to professional clothing for career development initiatives they may be otherwise unable to obtain.