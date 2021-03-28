Mayor Nicholls rescinds face covering directive in public spaces

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Thursday Mayor Nicholls rescinded Amendment No. 3 to the City’s Proclamation of Emergency regarding the wearing of face coverings in public spaces. This action results from Governor Ducey’s Executive Order 2021-06 issued.

Arizona and the Yuma community have met several important public health benchmarks related to COVID-19 and the new Executive Order updates several of the state’s COVID-19 measures.

To date, over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to approximately 1.9 million individuals in Arizona, including over 1.1 million who have been fully vaccinated. COVID-19 cases have been declining throughout the state for the past 10 weeks and hospitalizations are at the lowest since the end of September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Arizona among the best states in the nation for providing our most vulnerable communities access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Yuma County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is currently under five percent (5%) and the spread of COVID-19 in Yuma County has been reduced to moderate. Over 82,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Yuma County; 24% of Yuma County residents have been vaccinated per the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The governor’s new Executive Order provides the following:

Local businesses have the right to institute policies to protect against COVID-19 spread including the use of face coverings and physical distancing. Businesses continue to have the right to refuse service to those who do not comply with their policies.

All COVID-19 related requirements for businesses such as bars, restaurants, and gyms are transitioning to recommendations of the updated Arizona Department of Health Services guidance.

Individuals and businesses will need to continue to act responsibly. Businesses, and entities that physically serve the public are encouraged to continue to take actions recommended by the CDC, ADHS, and others.

Events of more than 50 people will no longer need the approval of local governments. These events should continue to follow safe practices and CDC recommendations, including physical distancing. This includes youth sports.

Starting April 5, City buildings will be open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and closed every other Friday. Visitors to City buildings will continue to be asked to wear face coverings and social distance.

The City of Yuma encourages the community to continue to be vigilant in the mitigation efforts against COVID-19 and be safe and responsible moving forward.