AWC to host Women in Workforce Facebook Live

Published: 04 December 2020 04 December 2020

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Career and Technical Education Department will be presenting a Women in Workforce Facebook Live event for the community to take part in.

Join AWC CTE at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, for a live panel featuring eight women from the local workforce who are experts in their fields. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to interact with the panel through a virtual Q&A. The event will be held here: www.facebook.com/CTEatAWC.    

Panel participants will include: 

  • Susan Smith, Chief of Police – Yuma Police Department 
  • Gladys Brown, C.M., C.A.E., Airport Director – Yuma International Airport & Rolle Airfield 
  • Diana Gomez, MPH, Director/Chief Health Officer – Yuma County Public Health Services District 
  • Stacy Gutierrez, PE, CIH, Owner – Nicklaus Engineering, Inc 
  • Sherry Needham, Director of TV Services – Arizona Western College 
  • Kimberly Kahl, Executive Director – Yuma County Chamber of Commerce 
  • Nicolle Wilkinson, CCM, Project Management Director – CBRE HEERY
  • Shanen Aranmor, Founder/Chief Wellness Welder – Weld Like A Girl & AWC Welding Adjunct Faculty 