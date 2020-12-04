AWC to host Women in Workforce Facebook Live

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Career and Technical Education Department will be presenting a Women in Workforce Facebook Live event for the community to take part in.

Join AWC CTE at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, for a live panel featuring eight women from the local workforce who are experts in their fields. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to interact with the panel through a virtual Q&A. The event will be held here: www.facebook.com/CTEatAWC.

Panel participants will include: