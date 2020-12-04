AWC to host Women in Workforce Facebook Live

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Career and Technical Education Department will be presenting a Women in Workforce Facebook Live event for the community to take part in.
Join AWC CTE at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, for a live panel featuring eight women from the local workforce who are experts in their fields. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to interact with the panel through a virtual Q&A. The event will be held here: www.facebook.com/CTEatAWC.
Panel participants will include:
- Susan Smith, Chief of Police – Yuma Police Department
- Gladys Brown, C.M., C.A.E., Airport Director – Yuma International Airport & Rolle Airfield
- Diana Gomez, MPH, Director/Chief Health Officer – Yuma County Public Health Services District
- Stacy Gutierrez, PE, CIH, Owner – Nicklaus Engineering, Inc
- Sherry Needham, Director of TV Services – Arizona Western College
- Kimberly Kahl, Executive Director – Yuma County Chamber of Commerce
- Nicolle Wilkinson, CCM, Project Management Director – CBRE HEERY
- Shanen Aranmor, Founder/Chief Wellness Welder – Weld Like A Girl & AWC Welding Adjunct Faculty