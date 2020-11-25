Senior Pro Golf Tour Event Returns to Desert Hills

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Residents will again have a chance to watch golf professionals up close – and some will even get to play side-by-side with them – when the Sunbelt Senior Professional Tour Championship returns to Yuma’s Desert Hills Golf Course December 8-11.​

Yuma will host the Sunbelt Tour Championship, a season-ending finale with a large field of professionals playing for cash and prestige at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. A Pro-Am event Dec. 8 allows local golfers to play alongside the tour pros for just $50 each, with proceeds benefiting Amberly’s Place, Yuma’s family advocacy center.

“That entry fee is virtually unheard of for a pro-am event of this caliber,” noted Golf Operations Manager Drew Smith. “We’ll be playing a Step Aside Scramble format, with five amateurs and one professional comprising a team. Strategy is important as all six players hit a tee shot, then the person whose ball is selected for the next shot ‘steps aside’ with five balls being played. The key is to keep your professional playing as many shots as possible.”

Entry forms can be found at Desert Hills and should be returned there by Dec. 4. Entry fee is payable in cash.

“We believe returning professional golf to Yuma will have long lasting public relations and awareness benefits, plus greatly assist Amberly’s Place,” Smith said.

Founded in 1996, the Sunbelt Professional Golf Tour was created to provide playing opportunities for quality senior golfers, contribute to local charities, make an economic impact in smaller communities and provide publicity for its sponsor-partners. Other than the PGA Champions Tour, the Sunbelt Senior is the only other professional senior tour in North America.

Members of the public are invited to observe the tournament as spectators. No admission fee is charged. Properly worn masks will be required, and visitors should observe social distance. Carts will not be available for spectator use.

For more information on remaining sponsorship packages, a pro-am entry form or additional details, please contact Desert Hills at 928-373-5220.

The Sunbelt Senior Professional Golf Tour Championship event sponsors include Up To Par Medical Practice, Gowan Company, Foothills Bank, AEA Federal Credit Union, Coca Cola, Del Outdoor/Sign Pro.