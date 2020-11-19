Yuma Police Department Police Recruit Program

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is excited to announce the new Police Recruit Program. This program is designed to assist local young adults who desire a career in law enforcement, but do not meet the minimum age requirement of 21. While working in a full-time position with insurance and benefits, the Police Recruits will learn pertinent skills in policing.

Through on the job training, class lecture, hands on training and exams, the approximate 1.5 year-long program will transform young, self-motivated recruits into knowledgeable cadets ready for the police academy.

The Police Recruits will have the opportunity to meet fellow co-workers, learn the local police culture and become part of the YPD family. They will learn skills that include, but are not limited to:

Defensive Tactics

Forensics

Crime Scene Management

Evidence Procedures

Police Report Writing

Traffic Collision Investigation

Physical Fitness

Firearms Training

Basic Investigation Skills

And much more...

Police Recruit Salary: $30,252.14-$42,353.58 annually ($14.54-$20.36 hourly). Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, annual General Leave Accrual, plus 11 paid holidays.

This position will open on Friday, November 20, and closes on Monday, November 30, 2020. If you are interested in this position, please go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/yuma to apply.