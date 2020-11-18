Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department was awarded two grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant money will be used to cover overtime costs for Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs and DUI / Impaired Driving Enforcement Details.

The Yuma Police Department takes a strong proactive approach to enforcing DUI /impaired driving and traffic law violations. With the assistance of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Yuma Police Department can continue to make our community a safer place to travel in.