City of Yuma proposition election results

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Two amendments to the Yuma City Charter, both designed to align the Charter in compliance with current Arizona law, were on the ballot in this year’s General Election.

Proposition 412 would amend the City Charter to conform to state law consolidating elections to even-numbered years and to align City elections for Mayor, Councilmembers and Municipal Judges with the state’s election cycle.

Proposition 413 would amend the City Charter to align the deadline for the submission of primary election nomination petitions with state elections law.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. The current count reflects ballots cast, including:

Early ballots that have been processed and counted.

Poll results from all of the voting centers.

The following are results as of 10 p.m. Nov. 3.

Proposition 412: Yes – 19,683. No – 7,352.

Proposition 413: Yes – 19,717. No -- 7,243.

Additional ballots remain to be counted, including those dropped off at boxes the last two days, plus the “late early” ballots and any provisional ballots received today. The City will release those totals once they become final, likely Thursday or Friday.

Votes will become final and official once canvassed by the Yuma City Council.