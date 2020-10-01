Yuma Chapter of the Desert Cruisers National Cop Cruise

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Justin Case of America Newscape welcomes friends Alicia Medina and Ralph Vargas to brief us on the Desert Cruisers Car Club and National Cop Cruise… Saturday, members of the Yuma Chapter of the Desert Cruisers will join sister clubs from across the country for the National Cop Cruise.

Organized by the Yuma Chapter of the Desert Cruisers car club Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 - 10am YCSO Foothills Substation 13190 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma Event Flyer: https://www.facebook.com/Americanewscape/photos/a.127366342080276/197024958447747/