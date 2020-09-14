Yuma Fire Department Firefighters Battle California Wildfires

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - After their deployment last September 5th to the “El Dorado Fire” in the Yucaipa, California area, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department have been working structure protection assignments in various areas and neighborhoods. They responded to any reports received of brush fires in the area that may be threatening those neighborhoods.

As of Sunday morning, the team was released from the El Dorado Fire (Yucaipa area)) and reassigned to the “Creek Fire” in Fresno, California. They were on the way Sunday afternoon and it was expected to be about a 6-hour drive to Fresno. Our personnel are reported to be doing well and are in good spirits.

At last report the “Creek Fire” had burned over 200,000 acres with 8% containment. Our firefighters and the rest of team from the Imperial Valley will be joining the over 2,300 firefighters currently working on this fire. Please keep our personnel and the residents of the affected area in your thoughts and prayers.

More information about this fire is available at, https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/9/4/creek-fire/