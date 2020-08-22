Homicide leaves man dead at 2100 block of S. 4th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona -This morning at approximately 10:48 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2100 block of S. 4th Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located one male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A second male subject was located with a single gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.