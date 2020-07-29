Fatality collision Vehicle Vs Pedestrian 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E, in reference to a man down call.

The initial investigation revealed a 68 year old female, who was laying on the side of the road, was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The suspect vehicle is a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima and it should have significant damage to the front passenger’s side. It is believed this collision occurred sometime late Tuesday night to early this morning.

This is an active investigation. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.