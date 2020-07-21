Phone Scams Alert

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - There are a few different scams going around right now. One is the scammer pretending to be from a computer company telling you that you have issues with your computer and the second is the scammer calling you about a family member being in an accident or in trouble and you need to send money. Both of these scams have been around for a few years but are coming back around again.

The Computer Tech Scam: Tech support scammers want you to believe you have a serious problem with your computer, like a virus. They want you to pay for tech support services you don't need, to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. They often ask you to pay by wiring money, putting money on a gift card, prepaid card or cash reload card, or using a money transfer app because they know those types of payments can be hard to reverse. You may receive a phone call from someone pretending to be from a well-known company. You may get a pop-up on your computer screen saying you have a problem and to call this number. Here is the real deal. Real tech support companies will not call, text or email you telling you there is a problem. Also, real tech support companies will not send you a pop-up with a phone number to call. If your computer has an issue run a virus check. If there is a problem call a reputable company.

For further information here is a link to the Federal Trade Commission with some great information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-spot-avoid-and-report-tech-support-scams

The Family Scam: Scammers try to trick you into thinking a loved one is in trouble. They call, text, email, or send messages on social media about a supposed emergency with a family member or friend. They ask you to send money immediately. They may say there was an accident, they are in jail, or any number of locations. The caller will tell you they need money for bail, transportation or similar reasons. The caller will ask you to wire money or buy gift cards or prepaid cards. If you receive a call like this hang up and make every attempt to call the relative or friend in question to check on them.

For further information here is a link to the Federal Trade Commission with some great information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0204-family-emergency-scams

Please be cautious of calls from numbers you are not familiar with, especially those from out of the country. If you do answer a call like this, do not give out any personal information. Remember, legitimate companies will not ask for payment through gift or prepaid cards. They also will not keep you on the phone while you buy them.