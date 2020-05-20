Memorial Day DUI Detail 2020

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail on Friday, May 22nd, on Saturday, May 23rd, on Sunday, May 24th, and on Monday, May 25th, 2020. Additional officers will be used to rove city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, are all looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps for a safe Memorial Day holiday.

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin

Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member

If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911

And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Memorial Day weekend is the first big weekend of the summer. Please enjoy and have fun, but please do it responsibly. Not only refrain from drinking and driving, but please remember to continue social distancing. COVID-19 is still out there and active. We want to remind our community to stay safe in every possible way this weekend.