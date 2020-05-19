Report of shots fired 1200 Block of S. 8th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, May 18th, at approximately 8:18 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 1200 Block of S. 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned a disturbance occurred in the roadway resulting in one adult male being shot. The individual who was shot drove to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. This incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.