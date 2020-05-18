House Fires Over the Weekend

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday May 17, at 2:45 am a fire in a garage was reported at 6096 East 47th Place. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 3-car garage at that location. Flames were coming through the roof and 2 vehicles were on fire in the driveway in front of the garage. All occupants were confirmed to be out of the home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the garage did sustain a partial roof collapse and the fire did extend into some of the living areas of the home.

One of the residents was alerted to the fire by their dogs barking at the door to the garage. The door was opened to find smoke and flames inside. The door was closed and the residents and their 3 dogs were able to evacuate safety. Due to the damage to the home, it was not able to be reoccupied. The fire originated in the garage, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This was the second house fire that YFD responded to over the weekend. On Saturday morning just before 3:00 am firefighters responded to a fire in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of West 14th Street. Arriving YFD personnel found smoke and flames coming from the rear patio area of 4202 West 14th Street. The residents had already safely evacuated the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. There was extensive damage to rear area of the room and it would not be able to be reoccupied until repairs could be done.

In both house fires, the American Red Cross was called to assist residents.