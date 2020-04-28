Attempted Murder 2000 block of S. 11th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 12:27 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2000 block of S. 11th Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42 year old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect, a Hispanic male approximately 5’ 6”, heavy build, brown hair and wearing a white shirt is still outstanding.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.