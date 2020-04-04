City clarifies new closures of services, amenities

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - In order to clarify and strengthen “social distancing” to prevent virus spread, the City will follow Governor Doug Ducey’s latest guidelines, announced Friday.

If not already closed, businesses providing the following types of service shall cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in order to comply with the guidelines required in paragraph 11 of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-18, directing Arizonans to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected”:

Barbers.

Cosmetology, hairstyling, nail salons and aesthetic salons.

Tanning salons.

Tattoo parlors.

Spas.

Massage parlors.

In addition, the following services shall cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4:

Amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playground equipment and public restrooms; otherwise, public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible. For example, West Wetlands Park is open for hiking, fishing, and walking the nature trails, but the Stewart Vincent Wolf Creative Playground (“castle park”) and other playground equipment that cannot be sanitized to prevent virus transmission, are closed.

Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks; however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.

Swap meets.

The Governor’s Office also provided guidance related to the following services, which are considered essential and may continue operations:

Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled.

Daycare centers providing care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category.

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging, including RV Parks, and hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services.

Respite and palliative care.

The Yuma Police Department continues to patrol neighborhoods and city streets. Officers will continue to educate our community and encourage voluntary compliance of the governor’s order. YPD remains dedicated to keeping the Yuma community safe.