Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers Library event happenings.

Full STEAM Ahead Open House

The Yuma County Library District is pleased to announce the launch of “Full STEAM Ahead!” a program initiative to expose youth in Yuma County to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, and foster innovation, discovery, and invention.



Using grant funds provided by the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), the Library District has purchased technology and equipment to provide hands-on learning activities for youth ages 3-17. Teens will have opportunities to learn about basic coding and robotics, while younger children can participate in experiments and construction activities.



On Wednesday, January 29th, the Main Library will host a “Full STEAM Ahead” Open House from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Get acquainted with different types of technology, and learn more about STEM programming for youth and teens. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



Filmed in Yuma

Discover Yuma’s movie history at the Main Library! On Thursday, January 30th, Librarian Jim Patrick presents “Filmed in Yuma” at 10:30 a.m. Yuma and the Imperial Sand Dunes have graced the silver screen for over a century, serving as scene locales in silent films, Hollywood classics, and independent movies. Learn about top filming locations, find out which actors and directors have worked in Yuma, and enjoy some behind-the-scenes stories! There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Multicultural Storytime

On Thursday, January 30th, children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library at 11:15 a.m. for Multicultural Storytime. Learn about different cultures around the world through stories, songs, and activities! There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.



Website: https://yumalibrary.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/yumalibrary

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yumalibrary

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yumalibrary

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/yumalibrary

Library Locations: http://yumalibrary.org/locations/



America Newscape is a simple resource for all things America through this portal.



These productions are not created or meant for children.



For more information please visit https://americanewscape.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmu_G27JlzXDiyHv4KUn1eQ

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/America-Newscape-103755164441394/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmericaNewscape

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanewscape/